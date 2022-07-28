Instagram-Age Verification (copy)

Instagram, the Meta Platforms Inc.-owned social platform, is launching an optional, anonymous survey to log U.S. users' racial and ethnic identification, which researchers at partner organizations will study based on other user habits and experiences.

 Jenny Kane/AP photo

Instagram knows it doesn't have the best grasp on how different communities — particularly communities of color — use and are affected by the photo-sharing app, so they're launching a study to better understand their user base.

The Meta Platforms Inc.-owned social platform is launching an optional, anonymous survey to log U.S. users' racial and ethnic identification, which researchers at partner organizations will study based on other user habits and experiences.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.