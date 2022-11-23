Black Friday shoppers

Shoppers looking for bargains enter an OshKosh children clothing store in Miami, Fla. Bargain hunting is back with full force heading into the holidays. But inflation is limiting how much of a deal consumers will be getting.

 Marta Lavandier/AP

Consumers holding out for big deals — and some much-needed relief from soaring costs on just about everything — may be disappointed as they head into the busiest shopping season of the year.

While retailers are advertising sales of 30%, 50% and 70% off everything from TVs to gadgets, many items will still cost more than they did last year because of inflation and finding a true bargain may prove to be a challenge.

