Dollar Tree and Dollar General both reported sales increases for the fiscal second quarter as inflationary pressures draw low income shoppers to their stores for groceries and other necessities. Just like the last recession in 2008, dollar stores are again benefiting from shoppers focusing on low priced items and higher income shoppers trading down.
Dollar stores tend to sell items in small quantities, not big packages, allowing low-income customers to buy a little at a time.
As with previous recessions, higher income shoppers are returning to bargain chains as they trade down to cut spending where they can.
But Dollar Tree and Dollar General are also grappling with rising costs that are rippling through their supply chains. Profits are being squeezed as shoppers narrow their focus on necessities like groceries, which have more narrow profit margins.
Dollar Tree, based in Chesapeake, Virginia, reported second-quarter profits that exceeded expectations though sales were a bit shy of projections. It cut its profit expectations for the year and narrowed its sales projections.
Dollar Tree is still trying to incorporate the Family Dollar business that it acquired in 2015.
“Inflation is at its highest in decades as shoppers are experiencing higher costs related to food, fuel, rent and more,” Richard Dreiling, the company’s executive chairman, said on a conference call Thursday. “Supply chains have been strained and inconsistent. Inventory levels are higher across retail, and consumer shopping patterns continue to zig and zag.”
Dollar Tree Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $359.9 million or $1.60 per share for the three-month period ended July 30. That compares with $282.4 million, or $1.23 per share in the year ago period.
Wall Street had projected earnings of $1.58 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $6.77 billion, which was better than last year, but a sliver short of Wall Street projections.
For the current quarter ending in November, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $6.75 billion to $6.87 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.77 billion.
