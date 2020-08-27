Indian Head Casino in Warm Springs reopened its doors Thursday after seven weeks of closure due to COVID-19 impacts.
Earlier this summer, the casino had been open for just three weeks following the three-month closure caused by Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide lockdown.
Guests who enter the casino will have a temperature check at the door and will be required to wear face coverings, according to a community update posted on the Warm Springs website.
Warm Springs has reported 257 total positive cases of COVID-19. That number includes 43 positive cases reported from outside of the reservation. The virus has killed seven members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
