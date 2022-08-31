In-N_Out Burger

Customers at the In-N-Out Burger which opened its third Oregon location, in Keizer, in 2019.

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian

A proposed new In-N-Out in unincorporated Washington County has hit a major snag — the company’s application to develop a new restaurant along the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway was denied Monday by independent hearings officer Joe Turner.

An independent hearings officer issues a decision following a public hearing that includes comments from the applicant, county staff and the public

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.