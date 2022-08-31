A proposed new In-N-Out in unincorporated Washington County has hit a major snag — the company’s application to develop a new restaurant along the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway was denied Monday by independent hearings officer Joe Turner.
An independent hearings officer issues a decision following a public hearing that includes comments from the applicant, county staff and the public
A notice from Washington County shows that while many neighbors who submitted public comments were concerned about the impact of traffic in the area, the permit was denied on land-use grounds.
“Based on the findings and discussion provided or incorporated herein, the hearings officer concludes that the applicant failed to sustain its burden of proof that the proposed use complies with all the applicable approval criteria,” the notice reads.
The area that In-N-Out hoped to develop is divided into two differently zoned sections, the notice shows. One is a commercial business district, where a drive-thru restaurant is allowed, and one is an office commercial district, where a drive-thru is not allowed.
