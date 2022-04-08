After nearly two years in Bend, the Idaho First Bank will expand its offerings to become a full-service financial institution.
The bank on NW Bond Street currently has four employees processing business commercial loans, said Steve Ferber, Idaho First Bank area market leader. The bank is targeting June 1 to begin offering a full line of banking options for businesses and consumers.
Since late 2020 the bank processed commercial business loans, which often is the first step for a financial institution when it enters a new market, Ferber said.
“Idaho First Bank has looked at Bend and saw a growing market,” Ferber said. “We saw opportunity in what we specialize in. We’re a small community bank, and we see the market is right now for business and commercial lenders.”
When a financial institution expands, it’s usually a sign of a strong economy and health of deposit transactions, said Jon Stark, Economic Development for Central Oregon interim CEO.
The median household income in Bend is $67,983, according to the U.S. Census Bureau report averaging wages from 2016-2020, which is the most current data. And more than half of the homes are owner-occupied, according to the same report.
Idaho First began in McCall, Idaho, with a loan production office. It has six offices in Idaho and the Bend office, according to the company website.
“Central Oregon is an attractive and growing market, so it’s not surprising to see a financial institution like Idaho First expanding their services here,” said Tiffany Washington, SELCO’s executive vice president of finance and operations. “The banking landscape is changing at a rapid pace, and it will be exciting to see how financial institutions evolve to meet consumer needs and preferences.”
