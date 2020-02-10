Hydro Flask's Scott Allan , global general manager, announced he will step down effective March 1, according to a company statement.
Allan had been named president and CEO of the company in 2012, and was named global general manager in 2016, following the acquisition of the company by Helen of Troy Limited, according to the company's statement. Hydro Flask declined an interview with The Bulletin.
Hydro Flask started in Bend in 2009 and was purchased by Helen of Troy, which also owns such brands as OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar.
The announcement is the result of a multiyear transition plan and Allan's position will not be refilled, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.