Over the past dozen years, Bend-based Humm Kombucha has made a thousand good decisions that helped it become one of the top selling brewers of the beverage.
The manufacturer of fermented tea decided not to expand into Roanoake, Virginia, with a new processing plant. It decided to extend its distribution network to all 50 states, Guam and Sweden.
Humm Kombucha also developed a system to lower sugar content. And it moved to can its shelf-stable products. Humm also developed its own fermentation process that enables it to process kombucha without pasteurizing.
All of these steps led Humm to its most recent decision: Take out an $8 million line of credit to fund growth, while maintaining direct control over the company.
“We’re revolutionizing the category,” said Matt Witherell, Humm Kombucha CEO. “We’re a healthy beverage company. Full stop. We make kombucha.”
The line of credit from Gerber Finance, an eCapital company that partners with natural, organic wellness businesses, gives the financial firm a foothold in a growing industry like kombucha brewing.
Kombucha has experienced explosive growth in the United States over the past five years. Household penetration is about 5% in the United States, said Hannahh Crum, Kombucha Brewers International co-founder and president.
In 2016 it was a $706 million industry in the United States, and by the close of 2021 fiscal year it’s projected to be a $1.3 billion in retail sales nationwide. Meanwhile, the amount of production of kombucha in the United States grew from 23.66 million gallons in 2016 to a projected 47.68 million gallons, just about double, according to Gary Hemphill, managing director of research for the Beverage Marketing Corp., an Ohio-based consumer packaged good research consultant.
In Oregon, there are about 32 brands with a market size of $19 million, said Crum.
“We truly believe in the leadership team at Humm,” said Jennifer Palmer, Gerber Finance CEO. “But when it comes down to it, we are a finance company and the numbers must make sense.
“Humm Kombucha is disrupting the space with innovative products like their Whole-30 approved product, which is aligning with a major healthy eating trend.”
As a privately held company, Humm’s financials are not public record, nor are the terms of the line of credit. Palmer, however, said the line of credit made sense based on the value of the accounts receivable, inventory, e-commerce sales, intellectual property and equipment.
“We will support them by financing new products as they continue to innovate and build out their production facility,” Palmer said. “Gerber is an asset-based lender, so we leverage the assets on the company’s balance sheet to provide a revolving line of credit.”
In 2016, Humm leased warehouse space at 20720 Brinson Blvd. It had plans then to turn the facility into a kombucha tea brewery with capacity far exceeding its NE Second Street facility. At that time, the company invested in a new brewing system that allowed it to produce about 36,000 5-gallon kegs of kombucha a year. Since that time, the company has made many tweaks to its facility.
As a fresh and shiny startup in 2009, Humm was able to take risks and grow exponentially, said Adam Krynicki, executive director of the Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation co-Lab. Humm began in the kitchen of Michelle Mitchell and Jamie Danek in 2009. At the time, the pair focused on growing the business, getting the product out for distribution and building a name for itself.
“When you’re a startup trying to get your product into the hands of customers, you’re probably managing only one product, one employee, one revenue model, one cost model, one set of state laws, one shipper,” Krynicki said. “Entrepreneurs at this stage are looking for product to market fit.
“When a company goes national, the entrepreneur has made thousands of good decisions, or when they didn’t get it right, they have persisted to make course corrections. It’s a testament to the entrepreneur’s ability to build a good team, systems and relationships with financiers, suppliers, retail locations and customers.”
Often businesses don’t think about where their growth will take them and how they’ll get there. Entrepreneurs often work through these solutions as they arise, said Jim Wilcox, Central Oregon Business Development Center Small Business Program manager.
“In the small-business world, they may have a skill set coming in, but often they’re the idea people,” Wilcox said. “They create a product or service and see if they can sell it. The evolution of the business model changes along the growth path of the business.”
Humm has grown over the years from a small business to one that employs nearly 100 people and a wide array of products in multiple flavors and a shelf-stable sugar free version of the probiotic beverage.
One of Humm’s recent innovations is a shelf-stable, low-sugar version of kombucha, a fermented sweet tea with live bacteria and yeast. Humm Zero uses a fermentation process that removes the sugar and keeps the probiotics. The Humm Zero is sweetened with monk fruit and Allulose, a sweetener that has one-tenth the calories of sugar. Both Humm Zero and Humm Whole 30 are sold in cans.
Consumers have been very interested in the low -sugar space, Crum said.
“Consumers are waking up to the fact that they need to invest in their health,” Crum said. “That’s the push for lower sugar. People are recognizing that to take care of their health they need to take an increased interest in lowering their sugar.”
The method of removing the sugar in the fermentation process is proprietary, said Witherall, who has been with the company for nearly three years. Humm is growing and wants to do more in the kombucha space, he said.
“I thought that the founders had oversold the culture at Humm,” Witherall said. “But they undersold it. And that’s our competitive advantage. We value our employees and take exceptional care of our workers. It feels really good.
“We make and sell a drink that makes you feel good.”
