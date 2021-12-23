Bend-based Humm Kombucha is breaking out of the fermented tea business and expanding its product line to include gut-healthy soda and seltzers.
The company that started in the kitchens of Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell in 2009 is launching on Thursday its first non-kombucha products, Humm seltzer and soda. These canned products offer the same probiotic benefits as kombucha, said Matt Witherell, Humm Kombucha CEO. Probiotics introduce microorganisms into the body that have beneficial health qualities, particularly in the gut.
Kombucha and the healthy beverage industry are poised to grow more than 15.5% over the next five years, according to BrandEssence Market Research, an international market research firm.
The worldwide kombucha beverage market is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2025, according to BrandEssence.
It’s a bold move to enter outside the sphere of kombucha but not unexpected for a mature business like Humm, said Adam Krynicki, Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab executive director.
“Unlike a new startup, a mature company can use its understanding of the market, business relationships, existing distribution channels, current staff and existing equipment to grow into a related market,” Krynicki said. “Even if they must change a few things, they have fewer changes that they need to make, and there’s fewer ways for it to go wrong.”
The move into the probiotic soda and seltzer products was a natural one and prompted by consumer demand, Witherell said. Consumers today want a beverage that is gut healthy and has a fruity flavor — but not necessarily kombucha.
Humm will use a proprietary technique it developed called fermentation innovation technology. It allows products to be processed without pasteurization. At first, as Humm ramps up, the new beverage lines will only be available online, either at Amazon.com or at Humm’s website.
“There are a whole lot of people who have yet to love Humm,” Witherell said. “We believe there’s a huge amount of growth because of the consumer composition. Good, tasty, healthy beverage that is convenient.”
When a successful company expands by taking a similar product into a similar market, it’s a good way to expand its shelf reach, Krynicki said.
“When it comes to Humm Kombucha, I wouldn’t bet against them,” Krynicki said.
Humm’s roots are embedded in Bend’s culture of venture and innovation, said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO.
“Their (the founders) ability to produce a product that spring-boarded them ahead seems a natural progression from those roots,” Brooks said.
Earlier this year, Humm came out with its Whole30 approved line of kombucha beverages and its zero-sugar options. The new soda and seltzer line feature zero calories, as well as vitamins B12, C and D, Witherell said.
The seltzer product will be Whole30 approved. Whole30 is a diet plan that eliminates sugar, alcohol, grains, dairy and legumes for 30 days.
“Consumers like sodas and seltzers, and they want them healthy,” Witherell said. “We are moving fast. We monitor what consumers want. They’re clearly saying that gut health and immunity are important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.