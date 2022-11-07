US-NEWS-HP-SAYS-NEW-VANCOUVER-RESEARCH-1-PO.jpg

HP's research site in Vancouver. The company plans an expansion that should be open by 2026.

 Mike Rogoway/The Oregonian

HP Inc. says it’s planning to bring some manufacturing jobs back to Oregon if it lands a share of the federal money Congress allocated last summer for the semiconductor industry.

“The CHIPS Act gives us an opportunity to look at ways we can bring back some of the investments we’ve made overseas and bring those back to Corvallis,” Tuan Tran, HP’s president of imaging and printing said at an event last month at the company’s campus there.

Reporter: mrogoway@oregonian.com

