HP's research site in Vancouver.

HP’s research site in Vancouver.

 Mike Rogoway | The Oregonian

HP furloughed dozens of contract employees at its Corvallis printer supply factory for the last two weeks of July. The company appears to be responding to a slowdown in demand.

Many of the people working in HP’s Corvallis factory are contract employees hired through staffing firms. HP furloughed at least several dozen contract employees for the last two weeks of the month, according to some workers, who say the total number affected may have been as high as a few hundred.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.