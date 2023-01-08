dining

The new Taco Bell Defy restaurant in Minnesota has four drive-through lanes to order and pickup food, requiring preorders via the Taco Bell mobile app.

 Mary Jo Hoffman/Washington Post

Pandemic restaurant-going was like a series of twists on the old Yogi Berra quip about how nobody goes there anymore because it’s too crowded.

First, restaurants stood cavernously empty by mandate as we pined for them. Then we got scared to be cheek to jowl with fellow customers. As patrons surged back, a dearth of workers kept things off-balance. And as the worker shortage eased, inflation thwarted many diners from pre-pandemic levels of patronage.

