Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., speaks as Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Aug. 10, in Washington. Krishnamoorthi, head of the Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee, on Aug. 30, asked leaders of the Treasury Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Federal Trade Commission for more information on the steps they are taking to curb the growth of fraud and consumer abuse linked to cryptocurrencies

 Mariam Zuhaib/AP photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House oversight subcommittee asked regulators and industry leaders on Tuesday to explain what they are doing to stop cryptocurrency fraud and other scams perpetrated on consumers.

Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, head of the Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee, asked leaders of the Treasury Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Federal Trade Commission for more information on the steps they are taking to curb the growth of fraud and consumer abuse linked to cryptocurrencies.

