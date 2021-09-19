Editor’s note: Today is Part 3 of a five-part series of articles by EO Media Group looking at the lack of workers for jobs in Central and Eastern Oregon — why workers are not returning to previously held jobs and how businesses are functioning without being fully staffed.
The difference was obvious, even to the casual observer: Summer tourism in Bend was far busier this year than it was in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.
But keeping up with visitor demand during Oregon’s labor shortage undermined businesses that hoped to rebound in 2021. They had more customers to serve, but far too few workers to serve them.
At the Campfire Hotel on NE Third Street in Bend, some of its 100 rooms were taken offline, but everyone who worked there had to pitch in. Even the general manager was stripping beds. Overtime pay was offered, but the hotel never was able to get fully staffed by the end of summer to make all rooms available.
“I knew what the challenges would be,” said Daniel Elder, general manager of the Campfire Hotel. “It was difficult to get applicants. I’d call and email the people who had applied, but often they would not show up. If someone did show up, return my call for an interview that was rare. It was a strange position to be in.”
The current labor shortage has hit some industries harder than others as they ramped up all at the same time after government-mandated shutdowns were eased earlier this spring. At restaurants, reservations stacked up causing long lines at the door. At hotels, bookings soared from summer travelers flush with cash from government stimulus funds and pent up demand. And at medical clinics, staffing issues have thwarted outreach, and area hospitals delayed elective surgeries.
Switching jobs is prevalent
As the leisure and hospitality industry heads into the slower season, some hotels that barely had enough staff to get them through the summer are keeping their workers on and finding work to occupy their time before the next busy period, the holidays.
Statewide, the hardest-to-fill jobs through the spring were housekeeping, sales clerks, personal care aids and cooks and restaurant workers, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. During the second quarter, which is the most up to date data, 71% of the nearly 98,000 job vacancies were deemed hard to fill, Runberg said.
“We tracked restaurant workers through the pandemic and found a higher than normal transition to different industries,” Runberg said. “It was a disproportionate share moving to retail, professional services, warehousing and health care.
“The pattern was they were moving to industries that were more stable and higher paying. The result is the lowest wage jobs have the highest demand.”
To meet the labor demands employers have raised wages, offered bonuses and tried to be flexible with hours. Brick and mortar businesses that vie with other businesses for workers are finding themselves having to compete with giants like Amazon, which recently announced that the starting wage was more than $18 an hour and could include up to $3,000 sign-on bonuses.
“During the pandemic we have, for the most part, been able to continue to offer our normal services without having to turn anyone away for care,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic Medical director of strategy and development. “Our staffing capacity, plus pandemic restrictions have impacted our ability to send our teams out into the community as often as we had anticipated.”
Restoring the workforce
Businesses in the hospitality industry that kept in contact with their laid-off workers during the early days of the pandemic were able to restore their workforces, said Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association. In a survey of its members in June, the association, said only 4% of its members said they had enough workers.
“So 96% of the survey respondents are dealing with a worker shortage,” Brandt said. “The folks who were able to hold on to their staff were the ones that kept the relationship alive during the volatility of the pandemic. Even if they had to furlough the workers, they kept in contact and had more success to bring them back on line.”
There’s a lot of hindsight in the industry right now, Brandt said. Hospitality businesses are recognizing that they need to focus on their workers and forge a culture of taking care of them. The hospitality industry is often an entry way into the workforce, Brandt said. One in three Americans had their first job in a restaurant, he said.
Each summer, Sunriver Resort brings in student workers from around the globe to fill out its workforce needs, said Tom O’Shea, resort managing director. This year was no different, other than the fact that only 35 of the 100 who were scheduled to work actually arrived, O’Shea said.
In addition, the resort held several job fairs and boosted housekeeping salaries to $25 an hour. Still the resort was 85% staffed this summer.
“We got aggressive with compensation,” O’Shea said. “We got through the busy summer. We managed to pull it off and find staff, but we did pay significantly higher wages. We all worked longer hours, but we got through the summer.”
Customer service lags
At the Redmond Consumer Cellular call center, a day-long job fair on Wednesday netted a handful of customer service representatives, said Tiffany Smith, company call center manager. The company was hoping to fill 300 positions during the job fair. With call centers in Phoenix, Portland and Redmond, Consumer Cellular holds job fairs every two weeks to fill out its vacancies.
To lure in more applicants, the company is offering remote and in-person work for part-time and full-time positions. New hires who stay at least 90 days can receive a $1,000 bonus, Smith said.
“We didn’t get the turnout we expected, with what we’ve been experiencing for the past few months,” Smith said. “We’ve had a big downturn in the number of people applying.”
It’s a hard job these days to be in front of customers. Businesses say that customers are impatient with delays, lines and service.
Medical needs go unmet
“We still see certain times when callers are waiting longer than normal due to the sheer number of incoming calls,” said Carla Stevens, Mosaic Medical director of operations.
Mosaic has about 70 vacant positions. For the first time, the nonprofit company offered an employee-retention bonus program and is offering bonuses to employees who refer applicants, said Jennifer Stewart, Mosaic Medical human resources director.
“We also have a renewed focus on our employee-retention strategies including providing increased opportunities for social connection and team building to keep our connections and resiliency strong during these stressful times,” Stewart said.
Finding the right employee at any price is a challenge. With Central Oregon’s high housing prices, it’s difficult to find workers who can afford to live where they work, Campfire Hotels Elder said. The goal is not just to recruit but retain the workers who are passionate about their positions, he said.
“We’ve looked at our hourly wage and where we want to have it start,” said Elder. “To be competitive, we need to offer sustainable wages. Bonuses are great, but they’re not sustainable. We want people who have bought into the business.
“The pandemic has shown us that workers are important to the business and they have to be paid a competitive wage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.