Portland International Airport officially debuted the remodeled Concourse B on Wednesday. The concourse has 10 new gates for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air.

Horizon Air will resume flying between Portland International Airport and the Redmond Municipal Airport in November, restoring a route that stopped flying in 2021.

Horizon will fly between PDX and Redmond, about 15 miles north of Bend, from November 29 through April 10. The airline noted that’s when snow often makes it difficult to navigate the roads between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon.

