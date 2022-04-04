Horizon Broadcasting Group has amended two formats in its cluster of radio stations in Central Oregon, according to a press release.
The former KLTW-FM has been rebranded as Country's Greatest Hits 95.7 The Ranch and adopted new call letters KRCO-FM.
"We have served listeners with the Classic Country format on KRCO-AM since 2000, and we have experienced phenomenal growth with this format on our heritage AM facility over the past three years, said Keith Shipman, President & CEO of Horizon Broadcasting Group. "It's time to provide this growing audience with a crystal clear 100,000 watt signal serving all of Central Oregon with hits from the greatest country artists of all time."
Jim "Jimbo" Schoebel, a longtime Central Oregon radio personality, will handle morning duties on the statuib, while Dave Clemens will handle afternoon drive time.
Veteran Horizon Broadcasting Group news anchor Bill Baker will provide local news updates weekday mornings on The Ranch.
The station will also be available on a translator at 93.3 FM (serving parts of Crook County) and will stream from its website, www.957TheRanch.com and on the Tune-In Radio App.
KRCO-AM has filled a hole in the Central Oregon radio landscape by launching an all-sports format. The station is now known as Sports Radio 96.9 The Ticket and features sports talk hosts Dan Patrick, Colin Cowherd and Rich Eisen and is affiliated with the FOX Sports Radio Network.
Sports Radio 96.9 The Ticket is also the exclusive Central Oregon home for the Portland Trailblazers, Oregon State University Football, Oregon State University men's basketball and the Seattle Seahawks.
