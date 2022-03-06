By SUZANNE ROIG • The Bulletin
Working from home enables Nina Braga, a Bend public relations executive, to be a highly efficient employee.When one of her daughters has the sniffles, she can still get her work done and care for her child.
Thanks to the pandemic, Braga and the rest of the staff at DVA Advertising & Public Relations have avoided the office for months.
But in a few months, many workers around Central Oregon, like those at DVA, will return to some form of work that includes staying at home and going to the office. This hybrid schedule will allow workers to come in one or two days a week for meetings but perform the rest of their duties at home.
“Having that flexibility is nice,” said Braga, 42. “To be honest, at first, I hated working from home. I missed the camaraderie and being with my team. It took some adjusting.
“I realized I had an antiquated mindset of what working was. I am more effective remotely because there are so many fewer distractions.”
Working from home is one of the changes created during the height of the pandemic that some workplaces have made permanent. As indoor masking mandates are removed by local governments and COVID-19 testing kits are readily available, many workplaces may ask workers to come back to the office in-person, when it is potentially unnecessary, as the work can be done remotely.And other workplaces have found ways to make the office appear safer. At the Central Oregon Irrigation District, an open-air workplace was replaced using a $250,000 grant to install glass cubicles, which enabled workers to come to the office and work with a barrier between them and their colleagues.“These pods are self-contained offices with sliding doors,” said Craig Horrell, Central Oregon Irrigation District general manager. “We used to have open office areas. But these meet the (Oregon Occupational Safety & Health) criteria for a safe work place.
“It’s been great and we’ll keep them. The workers feel safe and we haven’t had any issues of COVID-19 in the office.”
Not only did the pandemic change where we work, but it also changed our outlook on people coming to work with a cold or illness, said Oregon State University-Cascades professor Satoris Howes.
Prior to COVID-19, people were often praised and thought of as team players if they dragged themselves into work when they were sick. Employers saw absenteeism as an issue with workers who stayed home at the slightest sniffle, Howes said.
“The pandemic actually helped change the way people think of these things and rather than being admired for coming to work sick, that same employee is more likely to be admonished,” she said. “The pandemic also exposed systemic inequalities that exist in society such as the fact that not everybody had the luxury of working from home during a global health crisis or can stay home when sick.”
The U.S. Census Bureau reported that 24.5% of households in Oregon had at least one adult teleworking from home due to the pandemic, according to the most recent survey conducted the week of June 23-July 5, 2021. The national average was a bit lower at 23.5% for the same period.
In an August 2020, U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey the number of people working from home swelled to 36.9%. By comparison, the percentage of workers who worked the majority of the work week at home was 3.6% to 4.3 % between 2005 and 2010, according to census data.
In Bend, well before the pandemic, people flocked to Bend and telecommuted. In 2019, 12% of the workforce said it worked from home according to the most recent census data.
“In Deschutes County, we were among the highest work from home economies in the U.S. before the pandemic, and there’s no reason to think that trend has deviated since then,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “If anything it has accelerated.”
As the pandemic abates, data show the number of workers who are fully remote in Oregon is declining as the mandates for distancing and masking are lifted. In a report by the Oregon Employment Department, only about 20% of all workers now are working remotely in Oregon.
‘World-life balance’
In Bend, a lifestyle town where entrepreneurs mix business with pleasure, passion projects with work, having work flexibility is crucial, said Todd Laurence, an Oregon State University-Cascades adjunct instructor of business and entrepreneurship.
“I don’t think businesses will ever go back to what they were like pre-pandemic,” Laurence said. “COVID-19 accelerated some of these changes. The move to work from home has been happening for a decade.”
There are some aspects of work where working remotely doesn’t work. Education is one of those places, Laurence said. Successful teaching needs in-person instruction to be fully successful, but some other jobs don’t need in person interactions, he said. The final negotiation in closing a sale also requires in-person interactions, but leading up to that final step can all be done remotely, he said.
“When companies require in-person workplaces, employees have quit,” Laurence said. ”Companies that have tried to go only back in-person have found that they don’t need to and that people are less efficient.”
That’s why a hybrid model of work has proven to be successful. Employees come to the office on designated days for meetings and collaboration and work from home the remainder of the work week, he said.
As a working mother, Braga said, she can juggle home and work and be efficient. Turn on the slow cooker and dinner is prepared while she sits at a keyboard. Toss a load of laundry in the machine and then hop on a conference call.
Braga said she is looking forward to getting to know team members and working collaboratively once DVA’s hybrid plan begins.
“It all lends itself to a world-life balance,” Braga said. “You don’t have to have the mentality of working yourself to the bone and stuck in a cubicle.
“Workers have gotten a taste of what it’s like to balance your time, especially in Bend, where people value the balance and find pockets of time to bike and hike on their lunch time.”
