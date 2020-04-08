For the past two months the median sales price of a single family home in Bend has held steady at $460,000, below 2019's median sales price, according to data released by the Beacon Report.
Home sale prices in March were about $10,000 higher than in January and $15,000 higher than the same period the year before, according to the appraisal group in Redmond. In March there were 189 sales, up from the 127 sales in February. Still the sales volume was up over the previous March, according to the report.
The highest number of homes that sold in August of 2018 were located in Bend. This year, homes were on the market an average of 74 days, compared to 77 days on the market in 2019.
