In this file photo, people wearing masks and gloves wait to enter Home Depot on April 3, 2020, in Freeport, New York. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Home Depot implemented social distancing while shopping in the store by letting only a certain number of people enter at a time. Over the course of their first quarters, which run February to April, foot traffic at Home Depot rose 10% from a year ago, according to data from SafeGraph.