Holm Made Toffee Co. earned the People's Choice award at the 16th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival, according to the company.
This is the Bend-based company's ninth award in six years from the chocolate festival that featured 50 exhibitors on March 7-8, across the West Coast, according to the company.
The company was founded in 2007 and is family-owned and uses locally grown hazelnuts and ingredients sourced from the Pacific Northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.