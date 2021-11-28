Suzy Reininger, the owner of the Leapin’ Lizards toy store in downtown Bend, hasn’t had a day off in four months. The hours are long, the supply chain problem is exasperating and the worker shortage is a challenge, but despite the hurdles, her business is thriving.
“We are having the best year we have had. This is my 13th Christmas, and already the fourth quarter is the best that it has ever been,” said Reininger.
Reininger’s story is a familiar one in Bend, where locally owned businesses are selling more products than ever before and enjoying record profits after a very challenging 2020. But the good economic times are coming with a trade-off. Business owners are working harder than ever to get products into their stores, and some of them are working ever-longer hours.
“Even when I go home I still have hours of work to do because I have to stay up on orders,” said Reininger. “I don’t anticipate it being like this forever; people will want to get back to work.”
Across the street from Leapin’ Lizards, the locally owned Patagonia store is also busy, with customers buying up jackets, gloves and other warm weather gear for winter.
Owner Rod Bien said the Patagonia store is having its best year since it opened in 2003 — Bendites are heeding warnings that holiday shopping should be done sooner rather than later in order to avoid products running out of stock.
“That has become the biggest part of my job,” said Bien. “Every day getting online and analyze the inventory we have, and how much we need, and trying to be proactive in making sure that shipments are constantly coming in and refreshing the store.
Stocking up on workers
While both stores are doing well, selling plenty of merchandise ahead of the holidays, they diverge in one aspect — workers. Reininger hasn’t been able to hire enough help to work at the toy store while Bien said he was recently able to get back to full staff.
“I was doing a lot of interviews and it was tough for sure, but since midsummer, we have not lost an employee,” said Bien. “We have been locked in and it’s always a bit of a moving target but I feel we have a great staff so I feel lucky to have that at the moment.”
Across town on the Bend’s west side, Pine Mountain Sports owner Dan McGarigle agrees that business has been good and the supply shortage can be managed with good planning.
“Most dealers by now are used to purchasing products far enough out so they have inventory when they need it,” said McGarigle, whose shop features mainly Trek and Specialized bikes.
But for those products that are hard to get, McGarigle advises customers to hang in there and not get frustrated as specific products may be out of stock, especially as the holidays approach. You can get some wool socks, he said, but don’t be too picky about specific brands or colors.
“Be patient, be kind to people in retail,” said McGarigle. “Between supply-chain issues, customers expectations and the stress and strain that COVID-19 has put on the country culturally, being upset because you can’t get what you want right now isn’t going to help you get what you want.”
All three business owners say if you see something you like, buy it, as it may not be available later.
“Customers are excited to do their shopping early; they are feeling like that is going to take any stress away during the holidays,” said Reininger. “It’s going to be a different story in December for those people who are waiting, those people are probably going to be disappointed.”
Pent-up demand and in-migration
Finding that perfect holiday gift may take some extra time and flexibility, but what seems clear is that Central Oregonians have been squirreling away cash over the past 18 months and are now ready to spend. A lot of the economic firepower comes from those new to town — the remote workers who fled West Coast cities during the pandemic.
“They are saying — we just got here, we just bought a house, we have to get some bikes and some skis, we are getting outside,” said McGarigle. “We see a lot of those people.”
Bien has encountered similar customers in recent months. He said many are moving to Bend from coastal areas and thrilled to explore all areas east of the Cascades.
“We have had such an influx of people. We are dealing with a lot of people that have just gotten here and they kind of have to get all kitted up,” he said. “They are moving to a place where they never had to face a real winter.”
Population numbers reveal what has happened in Bend in the past couple of years. The number of Deschutes County residents rose by roughly 10,000 since the onset of the pandemic, increasing from 193,000 in 2019 to 203,390 this year.
“I think in-migration and general population growth has accelerated here as a Zoom town and lifestyle mecca,” said Roger Lee, director of Economic Development for Central Oregon.
Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist, reports that there were 89,130 total nonfarm jobs in October 2021 in Deschutes County, up from 85,050 a year ago, a 4.8% increase.
“That is some sizzling job growth,” said Runberg.
Runberg adds that Deschutes County has more jobs compared to pre-pandemic numbers, indicating that the pandemic shocks have largely subsided.
Some longtime Bend residents may look at the population growth and pine for the days when Bend was a smaller city, but for local business owners, the new arrivals have helped speed up their own growth.
It’s not just bottom lines, there is also something inspiring about the enthusiasm of Bend’s newest shoppers.
“They are excited to be here. They are excited that it’s their first time having a mountain that is really close to them,” said Bien. “To me it’s uplifting, it revives my stoke, in terms of, we are pretty lucky to live here.”
Influx of young families
In addition to bringing their laptops, some of the newly arrived remote workers are also bringing kids. And that means Santa will be extra busy this holiday season.
“There’s lots and lots of new younger kiddos, for sure,” said Reininger, the toy seller.
She’s noticed that parents are looking harder for toys that will keep their kids busy and entertained, as well as something to keep their little cogs churning. When the wrapping flies off and the boxes are opened, she’s hoping the gifts will bring families closer together this year, especially after a tough two years.
“People are valuing time with their kids,” said Reininger. “They are trying to find toys that are engaging and lasting, to have more family time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.