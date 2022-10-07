Oregon jobs

Oregon construction employment is up 7% from February 2020, among the fastest growing industries in the pandemic's wake. 

 Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian

Oregon hit a pandemic milestone this summer, with employment surpassing pre-pandemic levels. It took the state just 30 months to recover all 282,000 jobs lost to COVID-19, a much faster recovery than in most prior recessions.

The comeback has been uneven, though, with some jobs rapidly surpassing 2019 employment levels while other industries continue to lag. A new state report on Oregon’s jobs recovery finds some patterns in which sectors are thriving and which remain underwater.

