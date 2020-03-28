Even before Mike Flanagan says hello to his family, he strips off his nursing scrubs in the garage.
He heads straight for a shower, turns the water on as hot as he can stand it, and hopes that he can not only wash away the day’s worries but the day’s germs.
The scrubs get thrown in a separate clothes hamper, awaiting a super hot water wash and a hot air dry.
Flanagan, and other nurses at St. Charles Health System, have adopted a routine to keep their families safe as the highly contagious and potentially fatal COVID-19 pandemic spreads.
“We all feel we might bring it home to our families,” Flanagan said. “We’re very concerned about that.”
Since the first positive case was announced in Deschutes County on March 11, the number of positive cases has grown exponentially. As of Saturday, 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Deschutes County, and there are 479 cases statewide. Thirteen Oregonians have died.
The number of positive cases in Oregon is relatively small in comparison to its neighboring states of Washington and California, where more than 4,000 people in each state have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nationwide more than 103,300 people have tested positive since Jan. 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Little is known about how the virus is transmitted, but health officials know it is highly contagious. Because of that, some nurses sanitize the hallways they walk through in their homes to be sure they haven’t brought the disease home.
“We’re the only ER in the area,” said Michelle Brenholdt, St. Charles Health System director of emergency services. “When there’s a threat to our community and our people, every ER nurse feels such a responsibility to care for them. Everyone knows they are at risk of catching this disease as well.
“While many won’t admit it, they are scared.”
Compounding the concerns from health professionals is the inadequate supply of personal protective equipment that is occurring nationwide. In Oregon, some nurses are using their own money to supply themselves with protective equipment to keep themselves and their families safe while they wait for their workplaces to replenish supplies, said Kevin Mealy, Oregon Nurses Association spokesman.
It’s no different at St. Charles. Although a shipment of personal protective equipment — face shields, masks, surgical gowns, foot coverings and goggles — arrived recently to replenish supplies, it may not be enough, Mealy said. The equipment is designed for single use, he said.
“In Oregon, it depends on the facility,” Mealy said. “Some are better prepared than others. Hospitals just weren’t stocking enough personal protective equipment.”
Lack of protective equipment, in part, is due to a supply disruption because some of these items were made in China, where the disease first appeared at the end of December. At St. Charles, Mealy said, it came within a week of running out of these items. The hospital just began allowing nurses to bring in their own equipment from home, he said.
“St. Charles has been working well and diligently to source and obtain multiple types of personal protective equipment from around the world,” said Dr. Doug Merrill, St. Charles Health System chief medical officer. “This challenge faces all health care delivery facilities.”
Tiffany Simmons, a nurse at St. Charles who is a member of the Oregon Nurses Association, said she’s ready to use her own equipment. She just ordered a respirator and has her own supply of N95 masks. She was working the day the second patient tested positive in Deschutes County. She was wearing protective gear that included a helmet that has pressurized air. The mask portion of the helmet is disposable, she said.
“The worst isn’t even here yet,” Simmons said. “We don’t have clear guidelines of what we’re supposed to do if we are exposed.
“I’m ok so far. I’ve had allergy symptoms for two weeks now, but I’m worried. In the past we had enough protective equipment. That’s the difference now. A month ago we would have been fired for reusing a mask.”
Nurses from Prineville, Bend and Redmond, who the association represents, have told Mealy about their concerns for bringing home COVID-19 to their families. He said some are isolating themselves or updating their wills just in case.
“Nurses take this disease very seriously,” Mealy said. “We know that if we don’t have proper protective equipment, we’ll get sick. If nurses aren’t protected, their patients aren’t safe.”
Every day that Simmons works, she wonders if she’ll get sick.
“Every day things change,” Simmons said. “Sometimes it seems that it’s not science based, but based on the availability of protective gear.”
Whenever a patient comes in for care and says they have COVID-19 symptoms, hospital staff suit up in a mask, face covering, gown and gloves. When they leave the room, they throw away the protective gear.
“Everyone who touches you has to use personal protective equipment,” Simmons said. “This is one very important reason why people need to stay home. We need to save the (personal protective equipment) for those people that are truly sick enough for hospital care.”
St. Charles earlier this week said it was expecting a delivery of medical protection equipment. The medical center is adhering to guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for personal protection equipment, Merrill said.
“No one is being told to reuse face masks, but the CDC has given guidance that it is allowable... assuming it is not visibly damaged or soiled,” Merrill said in an email to The Bulletin. “This is the same guidance given to st. Charles caregivers.”
About 10 days ago, Gov. Kate Brown ordered the cancelation of elective surgeries and asked the community to donate spare protective equipment to health care providers. Home sewers wanting to pitch in are making cloth masks to CDC specifications. Entrepreneurs are tapping into technology and using 3D printers to make face shields.
But when it comes time for nurses to put their work aside and care for their homes, they worry. Flanagan said he hasn’t seen his elderly parents in weeks. Usually they care for his children, but with both he and his wife, who is also a nurse, their concerns are heightened.
“We don’t get into this business to make people sick,” Flanagan said. “We try to make them feel better.
“Who will take care of the people here if we get sick. People need to take the proper precautions. The sooner we stay in our houses now, the sooner we’ll get back to normal life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.