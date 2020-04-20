The health care sector has drawn the largest share of Oregon complaints about working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, with medical professionals concerned about their potential exposure.
More than 2,700 Oregon workers have submitted complaints to the state expressing concerns about their working environment.
Some concerns appear minor — a complaint about cold water in the bathroom sink, for example — but others make serious allegations about inadequate protective gear or inherently unsafe conditions that put people in close proximity for long periods of time.
An analysis by The Oregonian shows complaints are highly fragmented, with nearly every industry in the state generating some level of concern. Complaint volumes were highest in health care organizations, restaurants, grocery stores and construction. Statewide, 263 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Kate Brown has allowed most Oregon businesses to continue operating, provided they take steps to ensure worker and customer safety. Notable exceptions include shopping malls, barbershops, salons, bars and restaurants — though eateries may continue providing takeout and delivery service.
The state’s Occupational Safety & Health division (Oregon OSHA) began surprise inspections last month and added spot checks this past week. It has at least 75 compliance officers working through the complaints and had conducted a dozen on-site inspections at the start of last week.
