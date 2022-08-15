HBO channels yanked off of Dish Network (copy)

Warner Bros. Discovery is firing about 70 workers who work at HBO and HBO Max, the latest round of cutbacks after its parent company merged with Discovery.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The cuts affect 14% of the staff under HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys and fall heavily on a group that makes live-action programs for kids and families, an area the company is now deemphasizing. Bloys is also consolidating the HBO and HBO Max comedy development teams into one group, the company said Monday.

