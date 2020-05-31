While many businesses in Oregon have struggled to survive the pandemic lockdown, Joe Owens, general manager at Instant Landscaping, says the COVID-19 lockdown has been good for his small, Bend-based company.
“Demand is huge,” said Owens. “People are staying home and working on projects. They are doing a lot of gardening, yard work, vegetable gardening, buying soils and compost and fixing their lawns.”
The sudden urge to spend stimulus checks on home improvement work as a way to pass the time in quarantine has translated into boom times for hardware stores and materials suppliers.
“You would think that demand would have tapered off by now,” said Owens, who specializes in bark, rock, soil and other materials for landscaping projects. “But the demand doesn’t seem to be letting up.”
In another part of Bend, Cascade Garden Center employee Isaac Denney said he and his coworkers have been busy selling bushes, trees and plenty of perennial flowers.
Hanging flower baskets have also been popular with people looking to fill out their decks and overhangs, said Denney.
“There is not much to do now so everyone is getting their gardens going,” said Denney.
“People are usually so busy with their everyday lives, but now they are stuck at home and they are realizing that their backyards aren’t as full as they should be.”
Rober Fogel, a customer at the nursery, has been in Bend since October after moving here from Tuscon, Arizona.
He is a frequent customer and said he has been spending considerable time at home this spring after travel plans to Portland and the Oregon Coast were upended by COVID-19.
“We thought we were going to go sightseeing, but we haven’t been able to go anywhere. I don’t think we have put more than 300 miles on our truck since we moved here. It has been very, very confining,” said Fogel. “We are garden people anyway so we would have been doing it anyway but it probably pushed us to be more outside in the garden.”
At the Camp Abbot hardware store in Sunriver, store manager Rich Parker said sales for most products are up 25% to 50% compared to the same period a year ago. In the early part of the pandemic, essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitizer flew off the shelves. Soil, mulch, plants, barbecues and chainsaws are all recent top sellers, along with paint, pipe and electrical wiring.
“Business is up by a ton,” said Parker. “It has been lots of outdoor, lawn and garden, but we’re selling it all.”
Live chickens and materials for chicken coops have also seen increased sales, said Parker, as people grow wary over supply chain challenges that have made eggs scarce in some grocery stores.
“I think everyone in Sunriver has a chicken coop now — its wild,” said Parker. “We are selling 150 chickens a week.”
Big-box hardware stores such as Home Depot and Lowe’s have reported strong growth, and lumber sales are also increasing after an initial dip at the start of the pandemic.
Home Depot reported a 7.1% revenue increase in the first quarter of 2020 while Lowe’s reported that same-store sales increased 11.2% in the first quarter.
While stores are selling out of products to people trying DIY projects, contractors faced challenges during the pandemic as potential clients held off on projects over concerns of letting strangers in the home. And with nothing but time on their hands, DIY customers are taking on work that might usually go to a pro.
Ryan Collard, a private contractor who typically works on small construction projects and emergency repairs around Bend, said work during the first part of the lockdown was very hard to come by.
“We did have some projects that fell off when it started because I couldn’t go into anyone’s house; once it hit there were two weeks of crickets,” said Collard.
Some work was available on exterior commercial projects that involve minimal contact with others. As the pandemic wore on, Collard continued to be called for emergency repairs, but he noticed trepidation on the part of clients.
“I haven’t been getting calls from older people,” Collard said. “They are more vulnerable and hesitating to call.”
Collard anticipates a second wave of DIY projects later this year as people put their ideas in motion.
“Once consumer confidence comes back, you are going to see a light boom in home enhancement things,” said Collard. “If they are going to spend more time at home, you will see more projects continue.”
