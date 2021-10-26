Evidence of Hap Taylor's place in Bend's history is everywhere. Taylor and his sons graded, paved and leveled many of the roads still driven in Bend today.
Taylor, who founded Hap Taylor Construction and later Hap Taylor & Sons, died Oct. 23. He was 84.
"Hap was the kind of guy that if you had something difficult to do, he was the guy you'd bring into your tent to solve the problem," said Bill Smith, whose William Smith Properties, developed the Old Mill District and other properties and invested in The Bulletin.
From a portion of U.S. Highway 97 from Empire Avenue to Murphy Road, to donated ballfields around the city, Taylor's mark is ever present.
"Anytime there was a need for a new ballfield or if someone needed something like dirt or grading, Hap and other long-time businesses just did it," said Todd Taylor, one of Hap Taylor's sons. "In those days people just did things. They didn't ask. They didn't have to go through and get a permit."
Taylor is survived by his first wife, Sandra Jo Taylor, and three children, Jeff, Todd and Amy, and his second wife, Roxanne Taylor, and her three children, Becky, Adam and Stacie. A tribute will be held next summer, according to the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Partners In Care, in honor of Hap Taylor.
Until his retirement, Taylor could often be seen around town wearing his work boots, blue jeans, a vest and his hard hat. He was always ready to go, said Mike Hollern, Brooks Resources Corp. board chairman.
"What people will remember is his charisma," said Todd Taylor. "He had a contagious personality that brought people together. He got projects done.
"He was a boots on the ground kind of guy and never asked someone to do something that he wouldn't do himself."
Taylor was born June 19, 1937, in Eugene and moved to Bend when he was 11. A graduate of Bend High School and later the University of Oregon, Taylor began Hap Taylor Construction in the 1960s. The business name changed to Hap Taylor & Sons in 1986. And in 1998, Taylor sold the business to Knife River construction in Tumalo. The orange and white trucks are still around today, Todd Taylor said.
Todd Taylor said he remembered that his father led by example and wanted to help his community. Hap Taylor served on the Bend-La Pine School Board in the late 1970s and early 1980s, said Todd Taylor.
"He had a large footprint," Todd Taylor said. "I'm the fourth generation of Taylors in construction."
Equipment bearing the Taylor name could be seen carving out new communities around Bend. Taylor would build the underground horizontal components — sewer, water, electricity and roads — and Brooks Resources the above ground structures.
"He has done a lot of work for us," Hollern said. "Hap was a close friend for 50 years. He had a monumental personality. Very energetic. Very entrepreneurial. He was a dig in the dirt kind of guy."
Todd Taylor carried on the construction tradition forming Taylor Northwest in 2008, which he sold last year, but retained Taylor Northwest Development.
Smith recalled that Hap Taylor was instrumental in building Black Butte Ranch, projects in Sisters, Awbrey Butte, the Old Mill District, the Wagon Trail Ranch south of Sunriver and Ponderosa Pines in La Pine.
"Every community needs a Hap," Smith said. "We're lucky to have had him."
In fact, during the historic 1990 Awbrey Hall Fire, the story goes that Hap was on the scene even before paid firefighters, Smith said.
"Hap would just jump into the middle of anything, even a fire," Smith said. "It was just his nature to help. Hap was a good guy."
Clyde Purcell, who built several projects with Hap Taylor, including what's-now-called Riverhouse on the Deschutes, said that Hap Taylor cared about the community.
"He always had a smile on his face," Purcell said. "He was mostly a happy-go-lucky guy that worked hard. He was always punctual and very conscientious. He was a guy you could depend upon if you needed help."
