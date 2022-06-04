If you own a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds, you’ve probably noticed something unusual about this year’s market correction.
Stocks AND bonds have lost value. What’s even more strange, at one point earlier this year, an index of high-quality Investment Grade Corporate Bonds (Bloomberg Investment Grade Credit) was down more than the S&P 500 Stock Index year-to- date.
You might be thinking to yourself, “Wait, aren’t bonds supposed to be ‘safer’ than stocks?” Yes, typically that is the case. Looking back, particularly bad years for stocks show returns in the negative 20-30% range, whereas bad years for bonds may be down more like 3-5%. Thus far in 2022, however, Investment Grade Corporate Bonds are down over 13% (as of May 16).
Bonds are complicated. There are many factors that drive their returns for investors. Is it a corporate bond, or one issued by the government or some other agency or municipal entity? Is it fixed rate or variable, maybe high yield? Does it mature in a few years or a couple of decades? Did you purchase it at par, a premium, or a discount? How financially stable is the institution backing the debt?
Compounding the confusion, bond prices and interest rates have an inverse relationship. That is, when interest rates go up, bond prices go down, and vice-versa.
At their simplest, bonds are basically an IOU of the organization that issues them. You loan them $1,000 for a certain amount of time, and the organization agrees to pay your $1,000 back at the end of the period plus some amount of interest (or ‘yield’) each year along the way. The less confidence you have in their ability to pay back the $1,000, the more you expect them to pay you in interest.
So, what has happened in 2022? After months of hinting about it, the Federal Reserve Board (the “Fed”) raised the Fed Funds Rate by 0.25% in March, 0.50% in early May, and indicated there are likely to be more rate hikes to come throughout the year.
Increasing the Fed Funds Rate is one of the best tools that the Fed has at its disposal to help curb inflation. Additionally, the Fed wants to reduce the size of its balance sheet and plans to stop buying bonds this year — another form of “Quantitative Tightening” used to get inflation under control.
These actions sent yields sharply higher and bond prices lower, even for short-term, conservative bonds that tend to be more insulated from market volatility.
Stocks dropped too as concerns over inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lockdowns in China, and a possible economic slowdown were being digested by the global financial markets.
As investors, we know that volatility is part of investing. It is why we earn a higher return historically for investing in stocks and bonds vs. putting our assets in CDs or money market funds.
Times like this remind us that bonds are generally a “lower risk” investment, not “no risk.”
However, when bond markets normalize, and there are signs this is starting to happen, we should expect less volatility from this portion of our portfolio compared to stocks and other asset classes.
And now that interest rates have moved higher, bonds that are coming due (i.e. maturing) can be reinvested in newly issued ones with higher yields, thus generating increased income from the portfolio each year. Another one of the traditional benefits of investing in bonds.
