For the past 90 years, there has been a portfolio that has been trusted by thousands of retirees to replace their working income. This portfolio is the 60/40 portfolio — consisting of 60% stocks and 40% bonds.
Unfortunately, in 2022, the 60/40 portfolio experienced a particularly dreary performance year with a drawdown of approximately 16% as calculated by S&P and Bloomberg (still a far cry from the losses in other investment alternatives).
Retirees rely on their portfolios to maintain their lifestyle and ensure that they do not need to return to working for a paycheck. So, it is through this important lens that the question has been posed, “Is the traditional 60/40 portfolio dead?”
I liken this question to one I have heard in recent client meetings: “Am I going to be okay?” While the answer to this question may vary based on the individual circumstances, it is crucial to defend the merit of the 60/40 portfolio (or a similarly-diversified portfolio) moving forward as an optimal investment solution for retirees.
2022 was indeed a bad year for investing, regardless of your investment allocation. In fact, 94% (105 of 112) of the asset classes listed by Morningstar, an investment research firm, posted negative returns last year. This kind of downside volatility is expected from stocks but was surprising to also see from bonds, which are often regarded as the “safe money” in a portfolio. This moniker has been coined due to bonds having posted positive returns in 89% of calendar years dating back to 1926.
Additionally, since 1929, stock and bond markets had only been down simultaneously in three years prior to last year. It was a different story in 2022 as high inflation led to the fastest interest rate hikes we have seen in U.S. history, resulting in existing bonds being devalued to unprecedented levels while stocks also took a hit. This decline was a stark reminder that while bonds historically are more stable than stocks, they do come with their own risks.
Inversely, while spiking interest rates was the catalyst for abysmal bond performance in 2022, it is also a reason to believe that bonds are presently well-positioned. The 40% allocated to bonds in the aforementioned balanced portfolio has yielded very little over the past several years with interest rates near zero.
Now, with interest rates rising dramatically this portion of the portfolio will produce meaningful income for as long as rates remain elevated and principal growth if rates were to go down. The short-term pain investors experienced can play out to provide long-term gains moving forward.
Many pundits claiming that the 60/40 portfolio is no longer an ideal investment solution for retirees offer up alternatives such as annuities or cash value life insurance policies. These products do reduce the owner’s investment risk.
However, like casinos, insurance companies set these policies up in a way where the house is assured to win a majority of the time — at the expense of the investor. The opportunity cost of utilizing such products over a diversified investment portfolio should be considered by even the most conservative of investors.
The 4½ most dangerous words in investing are “It’s different this time.” As always, it would be prudent to be wary of this line of thought. With decades of data to look at, it is sensible to conclude that inflation will eventually cool, interest rates will steady, and a balanced portfolio will continue to hold water as an appropriate investment solution for retirees, just as it has for the last 90 years despite the occasional volatility.
The best perspective? To view 2022 as a speedbump for the 60/40 portfolio and not a funeral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.