There are numerous reminders every day of how serious the lack of housing has become in Oregon. When our schools can’t retain teachers, our children fall behind. When hospitals can’t hire nurses, patients suffer. When businesses can’t attract a skilled workforce, our economy suffers.

While Bend has been on the forefront of innovative planning and creating more affordable housing options, the cost of living in our city is still linked to the lack of inventory.

Katy Brooks is the executive director of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

