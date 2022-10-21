Open a can of cold, craft beer and the first thing you notice is the aroma of hops. Hops are unique. They are one of three key ingredients that go into beer, and brewmasters pay particular attention to them at this time of year. That’s the case for brewmaster Sean Albrecht, who each fall hand selects the hops he’ll use for the rest of the year in Bend Brewing Co.’s 15 barrel system. “We’ll rub the hops between our palms, and discuss the flavor profile to see if it fits with our beers,” Albrecht said. “Hops contribute to the bitterness to counteract the sweetness of beer and you get the flavor and aroma depending on the amount we use.” It’s the same at Worthy Brewing, where head brewer Brian Chapman takes a team out to select hops — but only those grown in Oregon. “The chemical compounds also vary from farm to farm,” said Chapman. Hop growers focus on the aromatic potential of hops because of the popularity of hop-forward beers like India pale ales. An Oregon State University study on the chemistry of hops, released in August by researchers from the college of Agricultural Studies, found that hops are like wine grapes. The environment they’re grown in affects their aroma and flavor. Sunshine, soil and even the smoke from forest fires can affect the quality of the hops, said one of the study’s authors, Tom Shellhammer, Oregon State University Nor’Wester professor of Fermentation Science. Beer gets its flavor from a combination of aroma and taste, which hops plays a major role in. Depending on where the variety of hops are grown can change that smell and taste of that beer, especially in those hop-forward beers like hazy, fresh hops and pale ales, the study found. “Knowing that region makes a difference, makes the selection easier,” Shellhammer said. “There are up to 50 different lots of the same variety of hops. So when you’re looking for consistency with the same kind of hops expression, it’s important knowing that there are differences.” While not many hop farmers call Central Oregon home, there are 23 craft brewers just in Deschutes County who buy their hops from either the Yakima Valley, in Washington, or from the Willamette Valley. A successful craft brewing industry is important to the Central Oregon community as payroll during the second quarter of the year totaled about $10.5 million, said Jake Procino, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst. The county craft brewing industry employs 750 people, Procino said. “Deschutes County has historically played an outsized role in the statewide brewing economy,” Procino said. “Despite the fact that in 2019 Deschutes County only accounted for 5% of total statewide payroll employment, Deschutes County breweries accounted for 28% of total statewide brewery employment.” Each fall, right after the harvest, brewers will select from either fresh flower hops or dried pelletized hops, looking for the precise aroma to meet the flavor profiles of their established beers. Craft beer makers mostly rely on their nose to find the right hops for their brews. Most of the country’s hops are grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley, which produces 73% of the nation’s supply. Willamette Valley produces 11% and Idaho 16% of the nation’s supply of hops, according to the

U.S. Department of Agriculture
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.