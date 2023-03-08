Green Zebra

Supply chain issues and rising prices were among the factors that forced Green Zebra to close all its Portland.

Green Zebra, the chain of health-focused grocery and convenience stores, plans to shutter all three Portland locations at the end of March.

The mini-grocery company, the brainchild of former New Seasons Market chief executive Lisa Sedlar, cited pandemic-related supply chain woes, staffing and other economic issues as reasons to wind down.

