Buy a salt block at a feed store and you might be out $10. But after an animal has licked it? Why, then it becomes modern art.

Salt blocks — those 50-pound cubes of salt offered to livestock and wildlife as a nutritional supplement — are the medium of choice at the annual Great Salt Lick Auction in Baker City. The art contest and fundraiser asks ranchers to collect the most artfully licked salt blocks from their pastures. The blocks are then sold at a charity auction for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.