WASHINGTON (AP) — New White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre was delivering her third on-camera goodbye to a departing staffer in less than 24 hours when she quipped to reporters, "I promise we will have a press shop." She added: "Not everyone is leaving."
It's a dynamic playing out across the White House complex this month — and more evidence that not even the White House is immune from what has been called "the great resignation" as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates.
The administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House functioning.
It's not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times: Two-thirds of the White House press shop, much of the COVID-19 response team, two of the deputy counsels to the president, even the staffer who manages the White House Twitter account are all leaving within a few weeks of each other.
The full scale of the Biden turnover will not be clear until the end of the month, when the White House is required to submit its annual salary report to Congress.
