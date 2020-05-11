Businesses in Sisters affected by the closures caused by COVID-19 can apply for grants of $2,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation.
Applications can be submitted starting Wednesday through 5 p.m. May 20. About $25,000 was earmarked for Sisters from money received by the foundation.
Applications can be found at www.sisterscountry.com, www.edcoinfo.com and www.ci.sisters.or.us www.centraloregonsos.com.
