Cascade Lakes Brewing Company’s third pub on the east side of Bend has been long in the making with the project spanning over 2 years.
For Andy Rhine, co-owner of Cascade Lakes, the soft opening on Wednesday, couldn’t have gone any better.
“We had a line out the door when we opened,” Rhine said.
“We were on a multiple hour wait and all the feedback we received from guests was excellent.”
While the soft opening was more than Rhine could’ve asked for, the ribbon- cutting, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., has been pushed back to July 31. Rhine said the push was needed to help accommodate key people who would’ve had to miss the previous date.
Being a family and locally owned business, the opening of the location on the east side has been something they have strived for and are ecstatic to see it come to reality.
“We feel great. I think the east side of Bend is generally underserved,” Rhine said. “There’s not a bunch of dining options ... we’re unique, and we’re hoping to fill a little bit of a void and it will just be a great communal hangout spot.”
The pub is the first rooftop bar in Bend and will have a total of 26 taps between the two bars.
One of the taps will be a German-style Helles lager brewed with Old Standby Brewing Co. of Salem and $1 from every pint purchased will benefit Habitat for Humanity.
“We’re also a not for profit brewery,” said Rhine, “Having that communal space (available) for fundraisers and for get togethers with our nonprofit partners, is something that we’re really excited about as well.”
Following the ribbon cutting, there will be a weekend long celebration from Aug. 11-13 with live music and vendors.
Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com
541-617-7821
Reporter
