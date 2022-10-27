As the weather turns cooler, you might consider wearing another layer of clothing before turning up the heat in your home.
The Oregon Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a 25.3% rate hike for residential customers of Cascade Natural Gas, which serves 80,000 customers in Bend and parts of northeast Oregon.
The rate increase means the monthly bill for the average residential customer will increase from $59.81 to $74.90. For commercial customers, the rate will increase 30.1% and for industrial customers, the rate will increase by 33.75% a month.
"A 25% rate hike will clearly impact low to middle income families," said Brad Porterfield, Latino Community Association executive director. "It comes at a terrible time with the holidays approaching. This squeezes family budgets even tighter given the rent increases that are rolling out and high gas prices families are confronted by."
Rates are adjusted annually for the three natural gas companies regulated by the utilities commission. The increases reflect changes in the actual cost of the wholesale price of natural gas.
Cascade Natural Gas is not the only natural gas utility to raise rates so it can pass on the increased wholesale price of natural gas, according to the utilities commission. The increase goes into effect Tuesday and is due in large part to the significant increase in wholesale natural gas prices globally, according to the commission.
Since 2009, Cascade Natural Gas has had nine rate increases and four rate decreases, according to the commission. Cascade Natural Gas does not add a markup to customers of natural gas, said Mark Hanson, Cascade Natural Gas spokesman.
"While we fully understand prices have increased for many day-to-day necessities because of inflation, securing a reliable source of natural gas for our customers is facing similar pressures," Hanson said. "We go through a robust process to secure an adequate supply, using different sources and methods to mitigate price increases as much as possible."
The price hike comes down to a supply and demand scenario, Hanson said.
For many senior citizens on a fixed income, a rate hike could affect the quality of life, said Susan Rotella, Council on Aging of Central Oregon executive director.
"Many seniors in Central Oregon live on fixed incomes and are already strained financially because of inflation and the rising cost of living in this area," Rotella said. "Increasing gas prices only adds to the burden that our senior community must deal with and pushes them ever closer to financial insolvency."
For the upcoming winter, the National Weather Service has predicted similar conditions to last winter — cold and wet, said Cole Evans weather service meteorologist. Even heading into November, the forecast called for a couple of cold, wet weather systems that could dump rain or snow on the lower elevations, Evans said.
As the temperatures cool, and thermostats get raised, the gas utility wanted to remind residents that it offers two programs that help offset high bills. One is the Budget Pay Plan that equalizes bills across winter and summer months. The other is the Residential Rebate Offerings through the Energy Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit established to help 2 million utility customers in Oregon and 86,000 utility customers in Southwest Washington save energy.
To offset costs, the PUC recommends customers:
• Use ceiling fans to push hot air down in the winter.
• Clean or replace filters in furnaces and heat pumps so they work at peak efficiency.
• Cover bare floors with rugs to retain heat.
• Install a smart thermostat that automatically adjusts temperatures to save energy.
• Turn down the thermostat to 65-68 degrees during the day and 58-60 at night.
• Use the sun in winter months to help heat your home by leaving window shades or blinds open during the day and closed at night to keep the heat in.
