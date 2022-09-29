Google is shutting down Stadia, its cloud streaming service for video games, in light of low adoption rates among users, the company announced Thursday on its news portal, The Keyword. Players will be able to access their Stadia game libraries until Jan. 18, 2023.
"While Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected," wrote Phil Harrison, VP and general manager at Google working on Stadia. "We've made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."
Users who purchased hardware through the Google Store, as well as Stadia players who purchased games or add-on content, will be granted refunds, Harrison said. Google projects that the majority of refunds will be completed by the time the service shuts down.
When the service launched three years ago, it was critiqued for input lag issues — even as the promise of playing a AAA shooter like "Destiny" on a mobile device was genuinely enticing for many consumers. Our reviewer, Gene Park, described the tech as "unplayable at times, magical in others," in a 2019 review.
Later in the year, Park concluded that the service had improved. Still, at the time, the product was hard to recommend to anyone but early tech adopters.
The announcement represents an abrupt reversal from Google's assurances just a few months ago about Stadia's future. In July, a Stadia player on Twitter asked the company if it intended to shutter Stadia soon. Responding from the service's official Twitter account, Google said in no uncertain terms that "Stadia is not shutting down" and reiterated its commitment to supporting the service with more games.
Unfortunately, Stadia will now be interred alongside the 274 other canceled projects in Google's graveyard.
Stadia's phased demise also comes at an ambivalent time for handheld cloud gaming. In September 28, Verizon unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, a handheld Android gaming device made in partnership with Razer and Qualcomm that can stream games from the cloud. A week earlier, Tencent and Logitech debuted the Logitech G Cloud, which allows players to stream games from Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce NOW.
While Stadia will soon be dead, Harrison said that the its technology platform will continue to live on through Google's other projects.
We see clear opportunities to apply this technology across other parts of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and our Augmented Reality (AR) efforts - as well as make it available to our industry partners, which aligns with where we see the future of gaming headed," Harrison wrote in the Google article. "We remain deeply committed to gaming, and we will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators."
