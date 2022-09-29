Google

Google Inc.'s logo seen inside its U.K. headquarters in London. 

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Google is shutting down Stadia, its cloud streaming service for video games, in light of low adoption rates among users, the company announced Thursday on its news portal, The Keyword. Players will be able to access their Stadia game libraries until Jan. 18, 2023.

"While Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected," wrote Phil Harrison, VP and general manager at Google working on Stadia. "We've made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

