The Federal Election Commission on Thursday advised Google that a proposed pilot program allowing political campaigns to evade automated spam detection would not violate federal campaign finance law.
The vote on the six-member body, which is split evenly by party, was four in favor and one against, with one abstention. One Democrat joined the panel's three Republicans in endorsing the plan. Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat, voted instead to advise Google that such a program would represent a prohibited in-kind contribution. Shana Broussard, also a Democrat, abstained.
Bipartisan approval from the regulator clears the way for Google to implement the program, which would disable Gmail's ordinary spam filters for participating candidates and other political committees, leaving individual users to mark unwanted emails manually. The pilot program, for any sender registered with the FEC whose emails do not contain illegal content or other material prohibited by Gmail's terms of service, is likely to last about six months, although the timing of its implementation was not immediately clear.
"We appreciate the FEC's speedy review of our request and we will reflect on the positive and negative feedback received during the public comment period," Google spokesman José Castañeda said. "Our goal during this pilot program is to assess alternative ways of addressing concerns from bulk senders, while giving users clear controls over their inboxes to minimize unwanted email. We will continue to monitor feedback as the pilot rolls out to ensure it is meeting its goals."
The company sought the FEC's approval for the program following a months-long pressure campaign waged by the GOP, which accused Google of unfairly filtering its emails. Republican lawmakers and strategists drew on a March study published by researchers at North Carolina State University finding that Gmail sent 77% of right-wing candidate emails to spam in 2020, compared with 10% of left-wing candidate emails.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.