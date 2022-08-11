Googleplex - Google Headquarters in California

Google headquarters office buildings in California in 2017.

The Federal Election Commission on Thursday advised Google that a proposed pilot program allowing political campaigns to evade automated spam detection would not violate federal campaign finance law.

The vote on the six-member body, which is split evenly by party, was four in favor and one against, with one abstention. One Democrat joined the panel's three Republicans in endorsing the plan. Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat, voted instead to advise Google that such a program would represent a prohibited in-kind contribution. Shana Broussard, also a Democrat, abstained.

