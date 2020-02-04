Glockenspiel, the most prominent German restaurant in Oregon’s Bavarian village of Mount Angel, has closed after more than a decade of pork schnitzel and apple strudel a la mode. A note on its website announces that the restaurant is for sale.
According to the Salem Statesman Journal, which first reported the closure, Glockenspiel served its last meal on Dec. 30, 2019.
When it opened just before Oktoberfest in 2006, the restaurant was part of a major project. In addition to the restaurant, which was co-owned by Mike and Mary Grant, the Bavarian-style structure featured a bank, a German gift shop and three floors of senior housing.
But the building might be best known for its glockenspiel, a 49-foot tower featuring wood carvings of local community members that plays recorded music four times a day.
The Statesman Journal reports that Henri and Ernie Dill and the Grants have decided to retire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.