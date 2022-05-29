When Prabhleen Kaur was a seventh grader at Centerville Junior High in Fremont, California, she read about a unique science and technology project in her school newsletter. Kaur submitted an application for the project to its sponsor, the Girls STEAM Institute, and was accepted.
The institute’s project inspired Kaur to learn more about technology. Six years later, as a high school senior, she is preparing to attend Carnegie Mellon’s School of Computer Science in the fall, with hopes of majoring in artificial intelligence.
Kaur’s story is just the outcome that Girls STEAM Institute co-founder Diane McClelland hopes for each time a young woman signs up for the program. McClelland, who moved to Sunriver last year from Portland, hopes to get more Central Oregon girls a chance to participate in the project.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art/athletics, and math — the main disciplines of the program, which was launched in 2014. The Institute’s focus is project-based learning, with two-day seminars attended by dozens of girls age 13 to 18.
The seminars, known as VR Team Business Challenges, are held twice yearly. Pre-pandemic the challenges were held in-person in different locations, mainly in West Coast cities, but the program has shifted to an online format, with students joining in from across the country.
During the challenges, the teens are split into teams of five participants. Each team is also assigned one or two mentors to help guide the discussions. Mentors are typically industry professionals, along with young women and girls who participated in previous challenges.
“I was intrigued by the idea of being able to meet young girls and women mentors in the STEAM industry,” said Kaur, 17, when asked about her interest in the program.
Once formed, the individual teams form a mock company and develop a business idea, which could be a solution to climate change, using immersive technology. McClelland said the themes of each challenge are based on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which include mental health, climate change, and civic duty related to personal and professional development.
“We plan to focus our programming around these three areas, which will work toward more engagement of our youth in world problems as our next generation of leaders,” she said.
Last year, teams focused on mental health and developed ideas on how to create better communication and
understanding when dealing with mental health challenges. The next two seminars focus squarely on climate change.
Over the course of two days, the groups develop their own unique business idea and prepare a presentation that includes a business application. Teams present their pitches to a panel of judges through the AltspaceVR virtual reality platform, with each team member using their own self-designed avatar.
Project organizers focus on helping girls learn about virtual reality and artificial intelligence as tools for solving global problems. They also focus on helping young girls develop skills necessary to compete in school and college, including leadership, critical and design thinking, team building, self-care, finance and budgeting.
Mentors from big tech firms and NASA get involved to lend their advice and help guide the process.
Participants from the top two teams receive a certificate for their achievement.
“The results are incredible, they develop a lot more self-confidence, they realize their voice is important,” said McClelland.
Even after the two-day business challenge event, participants still have online access to mentors and other Girls STEAM Institute programs that can help their personal and educational development.
Kaur is one of the participants who decided to stay on as a mentor. The program helped her decide on a career path.
“I was inspired to dive deeper into computer science in high school,” Kaur said. “I had the incredible opportunity to be introduced to virtual reality through one of (the institute’s) initiatives in the past year.”
McClelland says the experience can lead to internships and other leadership opportunities. Students must go through an application process to join. Acceptance is based on a student’s GPA and service to their community and school.
To make this all happen, the institute is sponsored by individuals, corporations and foundations. McClelland said the institute has partnered with Microsoft, Google and US Bank, among others.
Young girls interested in applying to join the institute can check the website girlsteaminstitute.org for details, or email info@girlsteaminstitute.org for additional information.
