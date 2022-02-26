EarthCruiser, a Bend manufacturer of luxury expedition, all-terrain camping vehicles, expanded into the rescue arena this week with the delivery of new disaster and emergency trucks to six Oregon fire departments.
The trucks are high-axle vehicles intended for delivering personnel to sites that may be inaccessible for normal trucks.
The business is called CORE (Commander Off Road Equipment) vehicles, a division of EarthCruiser USA. The Oregon Military Department and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management purchased the trucks for $136,000 each through a State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment grant.
“We are honored to be a part of this grant and manufacture these vehicles in Oregon for Oregon, putting people in Oregon to work,” said Chad Knight, chief operating officer for EarthCruiser USA. “To take years of experience of building world-class expedition platforms and apply it to something that is meant to do the same thing — to get where other vehicles can’t — and use it where we can help people, is a really big deal for us.”
The vehicle is dubbed the CORE Hero. It has an independent four-wheel drive system powered by a gasoline engine, with a flatbed on the back rather than a camper. The six trucks were constructed in Bend in the last 18 months.
“We built them specifically for personnel transport and rescue in high-water situations. When you look at it, you see a flatbed truck with railings and benches on the back. It’s meant to take in personnel into a disaster scene and bring people out.”
The vehicles were shipped to Aurora, Cannon Beach, Astoria, Eugene-Springfield, Evans Valley and Hoodland fire districts.
“What is so wonderful about these vehicles is that that they can serve multiple purposes,” Knight said. “This same truck can be used for wildfire transport, take in crew and equipment, to a remote wildfire where there are no accessible roads.”
And the threat of the Cascadia earthquake event is high on the minds of the users, as a predicted earthquake and tsunami on the Oregon Coast will likely leave many roads impassable.
“That’s where the CORE platform really shines. It’s ability to traverse really difficult terrain that is a challenge to get to quickly. The trucks are a smaller size, greater turning radius and have greater visibility for drivers, hence more maneuverable,” said Knight.
Many of the specialty parts are built and purchased locally, too, such as the steel for the flatbed, which comes from Empire Truck Works of Bend, he said.
EarthCruiser employs 50 and last year expanded into a second building off American Avenue. It hopes to win a second state preparedness grant in the coming months for more vehicles.
