As everyone knows, Bend has no shortage of craft breweries, many of them making top-notch German-style beers.
But the real stuff, straight out of Germany? That’s a little tougher to find fresh out of the keg.
But enter Prost!, the German beer bar with loyal followings in its original Seattle location, in Portland and in Boise, Idaho. Its fourth location officially opened this week on Bend's west side in the Century Center.
Dan Hart, who owns the Prost! group with business partner Chris Navarra, said the Bend location will be a hybrid of the north Portland Prost! beer bar and Stammtisch, its sister restaurant in northeast Portland. Bend will have 16 taps of imported German beer and a full kitchen offering a slightly pared-down Stammtisch menu that features its “greatest hits,” Hart said.
“I’ve been looking out here for nine years,” Hart said. “I’m from Eugene, and Portland and Bend have always been my second homes. So Bend was a natural spot.”
Located in the Century Center, Prost! Bend is near GoodLife Brewing and Ale Apothecary.
Hart, a former competitor and current ski bum, is stoked about the location, and not just because of his popular neighbors.
“Century takes you out to Mount Bachelor, so you get that stube vibe, and it’s five minutes from downtown, so it’s pretty prime,” he said. “The après ski aspect of this thing makes me pretty excited.”
