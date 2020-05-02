Farmers markets, essential businesses just like a grocery stores, won’t be the same this year.
Monitors will be stationed around the markets to ensure that 6 feet social distancing is maintained, and there won’t be any sampling or face painting.
One of the first places to test this will be General Duffy’s Waterhole, which will host its second annual farmers market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
It’s all in an effort to meet the guidelines outlined by Gov. Kate Brown six weeks ago to stop the spread of COVID-19.
For the past two years, each spring and summer the Redmond business hosts a farmers market outside its tap house at 404 SW Forest Ave. Each year, farmers markets in downtown Bend and Redmond are held, but the start dates are not set yet. Organizers for both of these markets did not return calls to The Bulletin.
“We strive to provide for the health and well-being of our community by offering access to market essentials,” wrote organizers, Dick and Susan Robertson in an email.
The practices that General Duffy’s has put in place, mirror those established by the Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Farmers Markets Association.
“Farmers markets are now stripped down to their core essence,” said Kelly Crane, Oregon Farmers Markets Association executive director. “They are places for farmers to sell products to customers. We made them feel like events to draw and build community.
“Now it will be just a shopping trip that keeps your neighborhood farmer in business.”
On Saturday, customers will find one way routes through the farmers market, carryout services only; vendors will collect and bag all items, and be spaced out, the Robertsons wrote in an email. In addition, wearing personal protective equipment is encouraged.
“We encourage everyone to follow the guidelines set by the governor’s office, use social distancing, wear masks, cough into your elbow, wash your hands and to not touch your face,” said Eric Sande, Redmond Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We ask people to use good judgment, and to stay home if they do not feel well.”
