As the average price for a gallon of gas soars above $5 a gallon in Oregon, a trip to the filling station is leaving wallets much lighter than just a few weeks ago. That has led to rising reports of gas theft, with some drivers brazenly filling up and driving away without paying. Debi Ferrante, the manager of Bend’s south Arco station, said in recent weeks her business was losing $100 to $150 a day to people stealing gas. In response, the station switched to a pre-pay system.
“Gas theft has always been a problem, but since gas prices are so high it’s even more common for people to drive away without paying,” said Ferrante, who has worked for Arco for 35 years. “They wait for a busy time when someone is not paying attention.”
Gas theft has been increasing in Bend as prices skyrocket to record levels and drivers increasingly feel pain at the pump. The average price for a gallon of regular was $5.60 in Bend as of Friday, according to data compiled by AAA. That was the highest price ever recorded for gas in the city and represents a 60% increase compared to a year ago and a 15% increase compared to just a month ago.
The price of gas in Bend is slightly higher than the $5.52 average for the state of Oregon. But it remains lower than the $6.42 average cost in California. Prices have surged nationwide as oil hit $120 a barrel as demand outpaces the global supply of oil. A year ago crude was $69 a barrel.
This year through the first week of June, Bend Police Department received 21 reports related to gas theft. That figure is outpacing gas theft reports from 2021, when Bend recorded 23 gas thefts for the entire year. Bend had similar figures in previous years. There were 19 instances of gas theft in 2019 and 20 reported cases in 2020.
Among the cases so far this year, around half were reports of gas theft out of vehicles, either by siphoning or by drilling holes in the gas tank, according to the Bend Police Department. The other half were calls of people driving away from gas stations without paying.
“It’s happened to me a couple of times. Gas prices are so high people think they have a right to just run off with it,” said Bradon Willman, a gas attendant at Arco who started working at the station last month. “One time (the stolen gas) was worth over $100.”
Bend police have made arrests in two gas theft cases this year. Both occurred at businesses where gas was being stolen from trucks. Affected companies include U-Haul South and College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving. In both cases, the suspects were still on the scene when police officers arrived, said Sheila Miller, Bend Police Department spokesperson.
Miller said the more difficult cases to crack are those involving siphoning or drilling into tanks, mainly because these thefts occur under the cover of darkness and are not discovered until the following day.
There are some ways that members of the public can better protect themselves from gas theft, said Miller. These include keeping cars overnight inside a garage or a well-lit area. Some may want to consider buying a locking gas cap.
“Of course, if someone really wants to steal your gas, they’ll find a way. But these are often crimes of opportunity, so making it more difficult for them will help,” said Miller.
Ferrante, at Arco, said gas thieves try different ways to steal gas. Some fill up and just drive away. Others fill up and then tell the cashier inside that they really wanted a smaller amount, $10 or $20, but claim that the attendant failed to comply with their request.
“It’s up to us to argue and fight with them, and these days the police don’t have time to deal with these little squabbles, and we lose a lot of money every day from this happening,” she said.
Such incidents were happening two or three times a day said Ferrante, and more often on the weekends when the station is busy. Managers at other gas stations canvassed by a Bulletin reporter declined to give their names but agreed that gas theft is becoming more common.
Ferrante said going to the pre-pay system has resolved most of the problems but said this has upset some loyal customers.
“Customers are upset they have to pay first because of some bad apples,” said Ferrante. “But it’s the only way we can ensure we are getting our money.”
