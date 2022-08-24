As Central Oregon's visitor industry slides toward the last three-day weekend of summer, gas prices have been declining for 10 straight weeks.
Paying less at the pump is good news for Central Oregon as most visitors traditionally come by car from nearby urban areas bringing with them disposable income to spend at restaurants, pubs and activities.
"With gas prices going down, families preparing to return to school, and considerably better weather than we've seen for the last few Labor Day weekends, we're optimistic that travelers throughout the Pacific Northwest will be eager to get away and enjoy the long weekend," said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO.
Lower crude prices is the main reason for dropping prices at the pump, despite concern that OPEC may cut production, which would increase crude oil prices, according to the Automobile Association of America. Still AAA said prices may decline in the fall.
This week the national average price per gallon was $3.89, but in Bend it was $4.85 a gallon, a few pennies less than it was a week ago, but more than a dollar higher than a year ago, according to AAA data.
Bend's peak gas price of $5.62 a gallon was on June 14, according to AAA data.
"Demand for gas has been ticking up after a few weeks of seasonally low demand for gas that were likely due to the record high pump prices we saw this spring," said Marie Dodds, AAA government and public affairs director. "Increasing demand and hurricane season have the potential to send prices higher. Any storms that disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impact large coastal refineries can impact fuel prices."
Crude oil prices have tumbled from a record high of $122.11 a barrel on June 8, according to AAA. Prices have come down, in part, due to fears of economic slowdowns around the globe. Crude oil is the main ingredient of gasoline and diesel and affects the gas at the pump. It has ranged between $87 and $94 a barrel.
The highest price at the pump is now Hawaii at $5.32 a gallon and California comes in at No. 2 at $5.31 a gallon. They are the only states with an average price above $5 a gallon. By comparison, the cheapest gas in the nation was in Arkansas at $3.40 a gallon. For the past 85 weeks gas was above $2 a gallon.
