After peaking at the start of summer, Oregon gas prices have declined for the past eight weeks, according to AAA.
AAA reported that the average price per gallon in Bend on Monday was $4.97 a gallon, said Marie Dodds, AAA director of government and public affairs. A week ago, the average price per gallon in Bend was 13 cents higher, at $5.10, but $1.10 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
In Oregon, the average price per gallon of gas was $4.94 a gallon, a .13 cent drop from a week ago. However, a year ago, the average price per gallon was $3.75 a gallon in Oregon. The record high was $5.54 set on June 15 in Oregon.
With most of Bend's visitors arriving by car, the high gas prices may be the reason for the softening in the occupancy rates at area hotels. According to monthly data, occupancy was down 7.4% in July, said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO.
"We've heard from other mountain towns throughout the west that they, too are seeing a softening," Dugan said. "The general narrative is that those who have pent up travel desires and the means to do so, have taken off on international trips and those who may not have had the means to travel are being more impacted by the higher gas prices and staying closer to home, if traveling at all.
"I believe this has led to a smaller consumer pool for visitations to Bend and rising gas prices and cost of air travel have played a role."
In an AAA survey in July, nearly two-thirds of American drivers said they made significant changes in their driving habits since March. Namely, they are driving less, combining errands and reducing their shopping and dining out to offset the high gas prices, according to the survey.
The cost of oil is lower, dropping the average price per gallon in the United States to $4.05 a gallon.
AAA predicts that the price at the pump will continue to decline due to falling crude oil prices and fewer fill ups, Dodds said.
"If gas declines remain low and the supply continues to increase alongside falling oil prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices drop," she said.
Gas at any price doesn't seem to stop the customers from coming into the Space Age gas station, said Steven Smith, station manager. As a low price leader in town, the station prides itself in being affordable to customers, Smith said.
"We're extremely busy every day," said Smith. "We're the cheapest station around. The owners do that on purpose."
(1) comment
It is all Biden's fault that gas prices are going down.
