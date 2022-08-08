gt (copy)
Buy Now

Motorists fuel-up June 14 at the Arco station at U.S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road on the south side of Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

After peaking at the start of summer, Oregon gas prices have declined for the past eight weeks, according to AAA.

AAA reported that the average price per gallon in Bend on Monday was $4.97 a gallon, said Marie Dodds, AAA director of government and public affairs. A week ago, the average price per gallon in Bend was 13 cents higher, at $5.10, but $1.10 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to AAA.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(1) comment

64363
64363

It is all Biden's fault that gas prices are going down.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.