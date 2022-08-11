Gas Prices (copy)

Gas prices at the pump at the Casey's gas station on eighth avenue in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently.

 Nick Rohlman/The Gazette

DALLAS (AP) — Gasoline prices have dipped under $4 for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.

AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday, down from the mid-June record of $5.02. However, that's still about 80 cents higher than the average a year ago.

