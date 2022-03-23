Lucky you don’t live in Los Angeles, where the average price for gas blew past $6 a gallon — the highest in the country, according to AAA.
You’ll have to go to Kansas to find the cheapest gas at $3.76 a gallon.
Here in Oregon, the average price per gallon this week is $4.70, a 28-cent decline over the week before and lower than the peak reached earlier in March, according to AAA weekly gas prices report. In Bend, the average price this week is $4.72 a gallon, just 3 cents lower than the prior week, according to AAA.
“Gas stations can price the product as they see fit,” said Marie Dodds, AAA director of government and public affairs. “It’s much like a grocery store that can charge what ever it wants for a loaf of bread.
“I’d venture to say that since Bend is a popular tourist destination and it’s spring break, prices might be somewhat higher at some stations in Bend, hence leading to a higher city average.”
GasBuddy.com reported that Los Angeles was the first major city in the United States to reach an average gas price of more than $6 a gallon. The average in California was $5.85 a gallon. The national average for the same period has declined in the past week to $4.35 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
The big driver for fluctuating fuel prices, according to AAA, is lower crude oil prices, which jumped after Russia invaded the Ukraine.
“Lower crude oil prices and a slight reduction in demand are helping to put the brakes on rising pump prices,” Dodds said in a prepared statement. “But the tight global crude oil market remains, so it’s impossible to say whether gas prices will rise again or if they have peaked.”
The prices peaked across the nation and in Oregon on March 11, breaking records set in 2008.
Oregon is one of 44 U.S. states with gas prices lower than they were the week before, according to AAA.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.