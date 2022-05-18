As travelers fuel up to hit the road during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, gas prices have risen again, this time to $5.05 a gallon in Bend, smashing two previous records, according to AAA.
But rising gas prices don't appear to have affected bookings at several hotels and resorts in Central Oregon. AAA estimates that 39.2 million people, 11.8% of the population, will travel 50 miles or more from home over the three-day Memorial Day weekend. That's an 8.3% increase over 2021, AAA said.
In Oregon, AAA estimates 530,000 people will travel over the long weekend — May 26-30.
"We're not hearing of any travel plans getting canceled or delayed due to the record-breaking high gas prices," said Marie Dodds, AAA government and public affairs director. "We're seeing an extremely strong pent-up demand for travel since most folks have stayed close to home for two years during the pandemic."
The national average for a gallon of gas this week was $4.52. In Oregon the average was $5.06 and in Bend, $5.05 a gallon, according to AAA. A week ago it was $4.86 a gallon in Bend, which had shattered the March record when the price of a gallon of gas was $4.64 in Bend.
Central Oregon is among the top regional destinations, according to AAA. Others are the Oregon Coast and Crater Lake, according to AAA.
At Sunriver Resort, its bookings are on par with 2019 Memorial Day bookings, said Lindsay Borkowski, resort director of sales and marketing.
"It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks if that changes, but now we're not seeing an impact (from rising gas prices)," Borkowski said.
Since the pandemic, the booking window has shrunk, said Daniel Elder, general manager of the Campfire Hotel in Bend. At the Campfire, the booking window, which is a glimpse at occupancy usually weeks in advance, is now hours, not days, Elder said.
"At the Campfire, our booking window went from short to very short," Elder said. "We're seeing anywhere from 25% to 45% occupancy day of bookings, which up until a couple months ago has not been normal."
Based on this new trend, the occupancy looking ahead at Memorial Day weekend is a scary view compared to last year when gas prices were much lower, he said.
"I was worried when I saw gas prices skyrocket, since the majority of our current travelers are road trippers from Portland, Boise, Idaho, Seattle and San Francisco," Elder said. "We still have strong staycation reservations, which has helped, but it seems that gas prices don't appear to be affecting our clientele.
"It's been a hard couple years, and people seem eager to continue to travel and get out of their houses."
